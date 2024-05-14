CAIRO - Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry stressed on Monday the importance of resuming deliveries of aid to the Gaza Strip after Israel halted access through the Rafah Border Crossing in recent days, during a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

According to the Egyptian foreign ministry, Shoukry reiterated the dire humanitarian repercussions that will affect more than 1.4 million Palestinians in Rafah as a result of the closure of the border crossing and the ongoing wide-scale Israeli attacks.

Egypt's top diplomat also stressed the serious security risks resulting from the ongoing Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, especially in the Palestinian city of Rafah, and the relevant threats to regional stability.