Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat and his French counterpart are mulling cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), digital signature, innovation support, and entrepreneurship for youth, as per a statement on June 15th.

This came during the minister’s visit to France to attend the annual technology conference VivaTech, where he also discussed with the CEO of Segula Technologies the firm’s plans to establish a center in Egypt in the field of software.

He also met with officials from Orange to mull the latter’s plans to expand the horizon of the capacity-building programs in Egypt.

In related news, the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the French automotive supplier Valeo to establish an academy in the field automotive industry embedded systems.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).