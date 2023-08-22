Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro has stressed the importance of investing in the historical Bahraini-Indian relations to develop economic partnerships.

Mr Fakhro was speaking as he received Vinod K Jacob, the newly appointed Indian Ambassador to Bahrain.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance co-operation in various sectors, especially economics and investment.

The minister wished the ambassador success in performing his diplomatic duties and affirmed the ministry’s keenness to enhance co-operation with India. The ambassador stressed the bilateral relations and praised the efforts of the Bahraini government to develop the flow of investments between the two sides.

The Industry and Commerce Minister also received Luigi Di Maio, special representative of the European Union (EU) for the Gulf region.

The meeting reviewed the bilateral relations between Bahrain and the EU, and ways to enhance co-operation in various sectors.