Dubai's car rental industry reported a significant 23.7 percent growth in the number of companies registered in the first half of 2022, up from 1087 companies registered in the same period last year.

A total of 78,000 vehicles were registered in H1, 2022, up 11.8% from 69,000 in the same period last year, reported Emirates News Agency WAM.

"The rapid expansion of Dubai's car rental sector in H1, 2022 underscores RTA's efforts in implementing Dubai's comprehensive development vision. By offering facilities and overcoming obstacles, RTA is able to attract companies and investors, and raise their confidence in Dubai's business environment. It also highlights Dubai's profile as a financial and business hub, a place where business can be conducted in a friendly and competitive atmosphere," said Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, CEO of Licensing Agency, of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

"Following periodic meetings with several companies in this sector, RTA has undertaken six initiatives which have had a considerable impact on leveraging the car rental market. The initiatives included exempting new vehicles from testing, limiting the number to 10 vehicles per car rental license, extending the lifetime of vehicles in use from two to four years, and abolishing the surcharge on car rental vehicles," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).