The ruler of Dubai has approved a 'Master Plan for Dubai Public Beaches’, which will see the length of the emirate's public beaches increase by 400% by 2040 and services provided on public beaches increase by 300% by 2025.

The total length of public beaches by 2040 will be 105 km.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted: “Within the Dubai Urban Plan, we have adopted the development and doubling of public beaches by 400% by 2040, which will increase its area from 21km now to 105km and raise the percentage of services by 300% on public beaches by 2025.”

"We launched the first urban plan in Dubai in the 1960s. Development in Dubai is continuing, and we are still at the beginning. We will continue to provide the best standard of living for individuals and families in services and projects globally," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

He said the new urban projects will add will support the Dubai's economic and tourism agenda for the next decade.

"Dubai will continue to compete with itself to be the ideal place for visitors and residents," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

(Writing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com; editing by Daniel Luiz)