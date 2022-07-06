Britain's Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has unveiled its first Private Office outside the United Kingdom in Dubai. This outpost will be an extension of the marque’s world-renowned centre of luxury manufacturing excellence at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, England.

The Private Office Dubai is the first in a number of similar facilities that are planned for major luxury capitals of the world over the next few years. These offices will facilitate even closer contact and relationships with global Rolls-Royce clients.

Of course, nothing surpasses the opportunity for clients to visit Rolls-Royce at Goodwood. However, for an initial consultation, an interim update, or for anything which would benefit from an in-person discussion, the Rolls-Royce Private Office brings Goodwood closer to the clients’ places of living and work.

Bespoke experience for clients

The Private Office Dubai will go beyond the conventional dealership experience. Each client encounter will explore the customer’s profile and their range of preferences, desires, and ergonomic needs.

The Bespoke design team will gauge each personality, assess colour palettes and moods, extracting ideas from conversations, imagery and much more to create a thoughtful, accurate and befitting product response. Aided by physical samples and a pre-briefing, the Private Office will create initial options using visual tools designed to spark conversation.

Once a design direction has been agreed upon, clients are invited to watch their commissions come to life by way of video links to various technologies within the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood.

In viewing the making of their motor car, they will also be given an opportunity to discuss the details of their commission directly with the engineers and craftspeople who are bringing their ideas to fruition at each critical point in its creation.

Around the world, the regional team from each Rolls-Royce Private Office will personally present clients with their completed motor car, as well as a hardcopy keepsake of the process by way of a Bespoke Build Book, enabling the clients to remember, relive and commemorate the journey that is commissioning a Bespoke Rolls-Royce motor car.

Michelle Lusby is the Bespoke Lead Designer as the facility. She comes to Dubai after eight years with the marque, where she previously worked on several projects, including the highly Bespoke, Phantom Serenity. Chris Hardy will take up the position of Bespoke Client Experience Manager. Having been with Rolls-Royce for over five years. He will be there to guide visitors at the Private Office.

Private sessions can be booked via the local dealer in Dubai. The Private Office is located in The Offices 4, One Central, Dubai.

