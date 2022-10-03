DMCC has been named Global Free Zone of the Year 2022 by the Financial Times’ fDi Magazine for the eighth consecutive year.

The award, among the most prestigious of accolades a free zone can earn, is decided by the Financial Times Specialist editorial team and a panel of independent judges against a comprehensive set of criteria and a review of the free zones’ ecosystems.

Reflecting the leading business district and trade hub that DMCC has created for businesses of all sizes, as well as its central focus on sustainability and social impact, DMCC also received:

Record-breaking performance

DMCC attracted 2,485 new businesses from markets including China, India, the UK and the US, in 2021. This momentum was carried into 2022 with DMCC seeing the best H1 on record, attracting 1,469 companies to bring the district’s total to 21,000.

Driving these record-breaking figures are two key elements of DMCC’s strategy: increasing the ease of doing business for companies in the business district, allowing them to trade efficiently and with confidence, and providing the right infrastructure and services that make Dubai a global gateway for trade.

DMCC also made significant progress in the delivery of its new flagship development, Uptown Dubai District. Construction is almost complete at the district’s first super tall tower, Uptown Tower. Demonstrating the significant investor confidence in both Dubai and DMCC, Uptown Tower’s 22 floors of office space have been 100% pre-leased ahead of the tower’s construction completion.

