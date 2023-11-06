RIYADH — The total collections raised through the Saudi popular aid campaign for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip have exceeded SR337 million on Sunday. A total 533,107 people have offered their donations that reached SR337810406 on the fourth day of the campaign, launched by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).



The KSrelief launched the fundraising campaign through its Sahem portal in line with the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday.



King Salman and the Crown Prince have donated SR30 million and SR20 million respectively to the campaign. Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, advisor to the Royal Court and general supervisor of the KSrelief, confirmed at the time of the campaign launch that donations would be collected through the Sahem platform or the unified bank account that was allocated to the campaign.



Dr. Al-Rabeeah noted that this fundraising campaign is part of the historical role of the Kingdom in supporting the Palestinian people in various crises. The Saudi humanitarian and development support has never stopped reaching the Palestinian people, he added.



Donation to the campaign can be made via the Sahem platform through the following link https://sahem.ksrelief.org/Gaza, or through the Sahem mobile app via Apple Store and Google Play. Donors can also send their contributions directly to the campaign bank account (SA5580000504608018899998) at Al Rajhi Bank.



The popular campaign was launched to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people caused by the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza for nearly one month. The Ministry of Interior earlier confirmed that KSrelief is the only entity authorized to receive the donations and deliver donations outside the Kingdom.



The ministry warned against collecting donations without a license from the competent authorities, and considered it an act that violates the Saudi regulations. The violators will be held accountable legally, the ministry added

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).