Doha hosts Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference 2024: Investing in the Future Conference in November

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 2, 2024
Doha will host the "Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference 2024: Investing in Future Prospects" next November, which will be held at Barahat Msheireb. The conference will focus on regional and local cooperation and coordination to support innovation and enhance the investment space and entrepreneurship capabilities in the region, to develop this sector.
A statement by Msheireb Properties said that the conference, which is being held by The Business Year Group (TBY) and celebrates its tenth anniversary in Qatar, will provide a clearer vision of Qatar’s central role in attracting investments to the region, through purposeful dialogues and rich discussion sessions.
This edition will also pave the way for the launch of the Business Year: Qatar 2025 report, which focuses on key topics that highlight Qatar’s progress in implementing the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, which is the final stage in the work to achieve the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.
The statement said that the cooperation between Msheireb Properties and The Business Year Group - TBY will highlight the importance of combining the efforts of private sectors with the tireless efforts led by government sectors in the Arab Gulf countries to promote culture, sustainability and innovation, with the aim of supporting economic growth in the region.
He added that hosting the conference in Msheireb Downtown Doha embodies this trend, as it is an incubator for many local and international institutions and companies, and a vital center that attracts ideas, pioneering projects and various commercial activities from all over the world to Doha, with a methodology that takes into account enhancing sustainability and supporting the development movement. This version will also benefit from the capabilities of Msheireb Downtown Doha at the level of innovative urban planning and the sustainable transportation network that provides an easy transportation experience and a smooth connection with the local community in various regions of the country.
