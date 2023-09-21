The Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) said on Wednesday that the Annual consumer prices registered in August 2023 increased by 3.82 percent compared with August 2022.

The CSB statement, obtained by KUNA, said that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 0.15 percent at 130.3 as a result of the increase in prices of some major groups and the decrease in other groups in the movement of the indices.

The statement indicated that the annual price movement in August 2023 when compared to the same period in 2022 saw the food and beverage group prices increase by 5.70 percent, while cigarette and tobacco group prices increased by 0.30 percent.

The prices of clothing and footwear group increased by 6.97 percent and the Housing Services group increased by 3.23 percent.

The household furniture group prices increased by 2.59 percent, revealed the CSB, adding that the health group prices increased by 2.60 percent.

The Transportation group prices increased by 3.11 percent and the communication group prices increased by 1.66 percent.

The recreation and cultural group prices increased by 3.31 percent, while the prices of the education group increased by 0.40 percent.

Prices of restaurants and hotels group increased by 3.07 percent and the prices of miscellaneous goods and services group increased by 4.33 percent. (end) fnk.gta

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).