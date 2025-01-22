KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s consumer price index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, rose by 2.5 percent in December 2024 compared to the same month in the previous year, according to data released by the Central Administration of Statistics.

The statistics agency also reported a 0.45 percent increase in the inflation rate monthly, comparing December with November 2024.

The increase in inflation is primarily attributed to rising prices in several major sectors, including food, clothing and education, with the transportation sector experiencing a notable decline.

The food and beverages group saw a substantial rise of 5 percent in prices, marking the largest contributor to overall inflation in December.

Prices in the clothing sector rose by 5.13 percent, reflecting higher costs in this category, while the education group also experienced an increase of 0.71 percent, signaling higher costs in educational services.

The health sector reported a 4 percent increase in prices, which contributed to overall inflationary pressure; the home furnishings group saw a rise of 3.51 percent in December compared to the same month in 2023 and the cigarettes and tobacco group rose slightly by 0.07 percent on an annual basis.

The transportation sector was the only group to see a price decrease, dropping by 1.47 percent compared to December 2023. This decline offset some of the increases in other categories, particularly the rise in fuel prices. Other notable price changes are as follows:

Communications: The communications group saw an annual rise of 0.88 percent.

Entertainment and Culture: Prices in entertainment and culture increased by 2.64 percent, contributing to overall inflation.

Restaurants and Hotels: The restaurants and hotels group experienced a price increase of 2.03 percent.

Various Goods and Services: The prices in the various goods and services group rose by 5.43 percent. When excluding the food and beverages category, the overall inflation rate stood at 2.02 percent in November 2024, indicating that other sectors contributed significantly to the overall rise in consumer prices.

The inflationary pressures in Kuwait for December 2024 reflect a combination of rising costs in essential sectors like food, clothing and healthcare, while transportation saw a slight reprieve. (KUNA)

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

arabtimes