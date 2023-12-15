The luxury cruise ship, Costa Toscana, arrived at Old Doha Port on Thursday on its first voyage in the ongoing cruise season, carrying 3,044 passengers and a crew of 1,575.

Today’s trip is the first of 13 trips that the Italian-flagged ship will make to Qatar during the 2023-24 cruise season.

At approximately 337 meters long and 42 meters wide, with 2,663 staterooms, Toscana is the newest, most innovative, and environmentally advanced cruise ship in the Costa Cruises fleet.

It is powered by liquefied natural gas and equipped with several cutting-edge technological innovations designed to further reduce its environmental impact.

