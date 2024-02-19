The crew of a UK-registered cargo vessel has been forced to abandon ship in the Gulf of Aden after being hit by missiles, the BBC has reported.

The BBC cited a Houthi military spokesman on Monday who said the Belize-flagged, British-registered cargo ship Rubymar was at risk of sinking after being hit by missiles.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said an unnamed ship was abandoned off Yemen after being damaged by a blast.

The ship was hit by two missiles, according to a Lloyd's List Intelligence report, the BBC said, with the crew reportedly safe and receiving military assistance.

The path of the stricken Rubymar. Image courtesy: LSEG Oil & Shipping Research

The attack is one of the latest in a series by Houthi rebels following the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in October 2023, with many taking place in the Red Sea, north of the Gulf of Aden.

Data from the website VesselFinder suggests Rubymar had an armed guard onboard. According to London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) data, the ship’s last calling was at Ras Al Khair in Saudi Arabia, at an ammonia berth, travelling from the Saudi Eastern coast through the Arabian Gulf and the Arabian Sea before entering the Gulf of Aden.

Another ship, a Greek-flagged US-owned cargo vessel also reportedly called for assistance following a missile attack Monday East of the Yemeni port of Aden, the BBC report said.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com