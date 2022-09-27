The UAE has eased isolation rules for Covid positive cases. As per the latest rules, those infected with the virus need to isolate for just five days. Close contacts need to take a PCR test only if they have Covid-19 symptoms. PCR tests are recommended for close contacts who are from the vulnerable categories including the elderly and people of determination.

This came as the UAE eased most Covid safety rules. The new rules are applicable from Wednesday, September 28.

Green Pass on Al Hosn app remains in force for entry to most public places and federal government department offices. However, its validity has been increased to one month. This means that residents need to get a negative PCR test result every 30 days to retain the Green Pass.

