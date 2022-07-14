RIYADH — Coronavirus cases surged past the 500-mark once again on Thursday with 586 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom had been fluctuating between the 300-mark and 1000 during the past weeks.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 3 person has died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 801,935 and the virus-related fatalities to 9,228.



According to the ministry, a total of 491 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 786,708.



Among the active cases 160 of them were in critical condition.

