Britain's King Charles will meet the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and female climate leaders to hear about the risks climate change poses to women and girls during his visit to COP28.

Sharing details of his journey, Britain's royal family said the king will visit Dubai from November 30 to December 1 and also address the opening ceremony.

The 28th Session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) will take place from November 30 to December 12 at Expo City Dubai.

"The king will have the opportunity to meet regional leaders, to support the UK's efforts to promote peace in the region, and to demonstrate His Majesty's strong interest in bringing together people from different faiths and backgrounds," the Royal family said.

He will join Sheikh Mohamed at a reception on Thursday to launch the inaugural COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum. The reception, hosted by the COP28 Presidency in strategic partnership with the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), will be attended by global Heads of State and Government, business CEOs, philanthropists and heads of NGOs.

Charles will meet students and graduates across the Commonwealth on Thursday and hear about green tech and sustainable innovations, celebrate entrepreneurial business, and discuss the younger generation's role in delivering climate and nature solutions.

Later, he will join a Commonwealth and Nature reception hosted jointly by the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance (CBA).

He will also meet global and Commonwealth indigenous leaders to talk about using traditional and scientific knowledge to address climate and nature crises, particularly in tackling the increased threat of devastating wildfires.

In addition, he will meet female climate leaders working to address climate change and to hear about the risks that climate change poses to women and girls around the globe. The king will also meet representatives of Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

On Friday, December 1, the king will join world leaders at the Opening Ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit at Expo City Dubai. He will join heads of state and heads of government for the 'family photo' and deliver an opening address at the summit.

