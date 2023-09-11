A renewed call has been made for continued co-ordination between all stakeholders to further develop the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector in Bahrain.

This follows the 17th meeting of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Council (SMEDC) chaired by Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro yesterday at the HQ co-working space in Seef Mall.

The meeting reviewed the SMEDC’s performance indicators for 2022-2026 and updated target values. Council members also discussed the progress of a number of initiatives under way, including the Bahrain Development Bank’s (BDB) overview of banking solutions for SMEs and Export Bahrain’s presentation on the latest developments and solutions in export.

Mr Fakhro praised the pivotal role of SMEs in growing the national economy and reiterated the government’s full support for the sector. He also welcomed the participation of Tamkeen, which briefed the SMEDC on its “Startup Bahrain Rounds” initiative, which supports Bahraini startups with potential to grow and expand by presenting their entrepreneurial ideas to investors for funding and investment.