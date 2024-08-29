Muscat – As per reports from the Oman Meteorology Department, the weather forecast for Thursday, predicts partly cloudy to cloudy conditions along the Dhofar governorate’s coastal areas and nearby mountains. The rest of the governorates, including Muscat, will experience clear skies with some high cloud formations.

This is predicted to be accompanied with intermittent drizzle, isolated rain over desert regions and convective clouds over the Al Hajar Mountains on Friday and Saturday. Low-level clouds may develop along parts of the coastal regions of the Arabian Sea and Oman Sea.

Winds along the coastal areas of the Oman Sea will be northeasterly, light to moderate, while southerly to southwesterly winds will prevail along the Arabian Sea, ranging from moderate to fresh. In other areas, winds will be southerly to southeasterly, light to moderate, occasionally fresh in desert and open regions.

The sea will be moderate to rough along the Arabian Sea coasts, with maximum wave heights of 3.5 metres, and slight along the other coasts, with waves reaching up to 1.25 metres. Visibility may be reduced during fog formation, rainfall, and dust rising.

