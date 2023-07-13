Muscat – China Telecom Global Limited (CTG) has signed a strategic subsea capacity and connectivity agreement with Zain Omantel International (ZOI) to facilitate global expansion of both parties’ market presence in the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions.

While CTG is the world-leading provider of integrated telecommunication services, ZOI is the Middle East’s premier global wholesale powerhouse.

Leveraging ZOI and CTG’s exceptional expertise and network capabilities, this partnership allows the parties to take their service offerings to new heights, delivering high-capacity, low-latency data connectivity across China, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Sudan, and South Sudan.

Paving the way for a seamless and reliable communication network, the partnership marks a significant milestone in the telecommunication industry and is poised to bring about a new era of global connectivity and enhanced customer experiences, promoting economic growth, fostering innovation, and bringing people closer together.

Speaking on the agreement, Faming Lu, Vice President at CTG, said, “Aligned with our worldwide strategy to enhance CTG’s foothold in the Middle East, we look forward to collaborating with ZOI to reinforce network assistance for clients and enable enterprises to venture into global markets and stay competitive.

“Especially for those aiming to expand into the Asia Pacific region, this partnership presents a valuable opportunity to benefit from rapid and dependable connectivity that effectively fuels their business growth. Furthermore, it will serve as a digital gateway for Chinese businesses seeking to establish their operations in the Middle East market, unlocking the vast potential for mutual success.”

Zain Omantel CEO Sohail Qadir said, “As the gateway from the Middle East to the world, ZOI is proud to be CTG’s partner of choice in the Middle East for international capacity and subsea streams.”

The company believes that this partnership would strengthens its position as the global wholesale powerhouse connecting all Middle Eastern countries to an extensive international network.

“It also enables us to deliver unrivaled connectivity solutions and wholesale services to businesses across the region,” Qadir added.

The strategic partnership between CTG and ZOI marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between the parties. It will revolutionise the way global connectivity is offered and pave the way to offer more innovative and advanced international telecom solutions.

ZOI, the pan-regional network connecting all Middle Eastern countries to a vast international network, is set to be a game-changer in the telecommunications wholesale industry, offering a diverse portfolio of services and solutions to meet the increasing demands of wholesale customers.

It will cater to the end-to-end telecommunications needs of telecom operators, as well as international carriers, data centers, hyperscalers, content, and cloud providers seeking services within the region and beyond.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

