BEIJING - As part of the important efforts to be made in combating desertification, the China-Arab International Research Centre for Drought, Desertification, and Land Degradation's establishment was agreed upon at the Ninth Kubuqi International Desert Forum on Saturday, according to Global Times.

Government representatives in attendance at the meeting signed the Memorandum of Understanding on building the centre and launched the first batch of collaborative projects, including the Greening of the Upgrading Projects for Saudi New Cites and Exporting Knowhow to other Gulf Cooperation Council Countries, and Saudi 10 billion Trees and Shrubs Nursery, Plantation, and Eco-Solar Desert Control Engineering Projects.

Participants at the forum, including representatives from UN agencies, foreign political figures, and leaders from relevant ministries and commissions, said that China's desertification control has improved the ecological and economic conditions of sandy areas and provided China's plan for global desertification control.

"I had the privilege of visiting the extraordinary landscapes of the Ordos region. I witnessed firsthand the remarkable socioeconomic and ecological restoration, an inspiring example for the regions around the world, struggling against land degradation, desiccation, and decimation," Amina Mohamed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, said at the forum.

Mahmoud Fathallah, Director of the Department of Environmental and Meteorology Affairs of the League of Arab States, pointed out that the output of science research is important to combat desertification, in which case China has excellent experience. The Arab League is trying to work with China to allow research institutions in Arab countries to further exchange experiences with Chinese researchers.

China is one of the leading countries in desertification control and dust storm reduction, and the country also has a wide range of technologies that can be exemplars for Mongolia and the rest of the world, said Zoljargal Sainbuyan, senior international cooperation officer for Mongolia's National Forest Agency.