THE government has been urged to scrap plans to double labour fees for expatriate employees in administrative, vocational and supervisory jobs.

The call was made by MP Mamdooh Al Saleh though the proposal was spearheaded by him along with four other MPs in June.

The proposal was passed unanimously by MPs and approved by the government with Parliament and Shura Council Affairs Minister Ghanim Al Buainain telling MPs that a study was underway to ensure its implementation in accordance with standard procedures.

The minister added that the move would certainly support government initiatives to make Bahrainis the first choice in the labour market.

“I made a mistake; after meeting businessmen from the Bahrain Chamber, I realised that the extra costs will be taken from Bahrainis’ pockets as additional operational costs,” said Mr Al Saleh, during Parliament’s weekly session at the National Assembly complex in Gudaibiya yesterday.

“I also have to admit that Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam’s regular calls for further study on all urgent proposals is right and now is the time to fix the situation before it hits the public hard,” he added.

However, Mr Al Buainain said the proposal was studied thoroughly and it was found beneficial in that it would create new opportunities for Bahrainis seeking administrative, vocational and supervisory roles currently being occupied by expatriates.

“Doubling labour fees for expatriates will clearly lead to companies opting for Bahrainis, and this will be a positive indicator for the employment and promotion of nationals.”

MP Mohammed Al Ahmed said that with 19,500 expats getting paid more than BD1,000 in the private sector, the double fees proposal was the right solution.

MP Dr Hisham Al Asheeri said all proposals approved by the government involved collecting more money from the people, while those with government financial support were rejected.

Mr Al Buainain said the government was also cracking down on expats arriving on tourist visas and turning it into work permits.

This was in response to Strategic Thinking Bloc president MP Ahmed Al Salloom claiming that legal loopholes were being exploited to get more expatriates into the country, with 46,000 on tourist visas already benefiting.

In another response, Mr Al Buainain said that the government had approved a proposal to give benefits to Bahrainis in the private sector through Tamkeen.

He said Tamkeen (Labour Fund) has 16 programmes under its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan with BD63 million spent during the Covid-19 pandemic to support 18,400 businesses involving 1,600 Bahrainis.

“Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company and its affiliates have 88.6 per cent Bahrainisation rate and 12,000 jobs are occupied by Bahrainis,” the minister revealed, in response to another proposal for higher job quotas in the country’s major companies.

“Bapco Energies has a high Bahrainisation rate, with 1,000 citizens recently employed in multiple posts.

“At least 270 Bapco employees are being provided advanced training, 1,500 students are given in-facilities training, while 3,000 more are being trained for jobs in the industry.

“Asry is training 13 high-potential Bahrainis to take up administrative posts.

“The government has also approved a parliamentary proposal for a Bahrainisation quota in the private sector based on academic qualifications, he said.

“According to the proposal, 80pc of jobs that require graduation should be reserved for Bahrainis and 20pc for expats. For other roles that need lesser qualifications, 60pc should be reserved for Bahrainis and 40pc for expats and this recommendation is being studied for implementation.

“We are also working to get physical education university graduates jobs in the private sector.

“Wage support programmes are being offered for 1,198 teachers at 192 nurseries and kindergartens, but salaries are not given in the months of July and August (summer holidays) due to seasonal contracts,” added Mr Al Buainain.

