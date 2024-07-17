KUWAIT-- The Cabinet held its weekly session on Tuesday at Bayan Palace under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Among the session highlights was the ministers' praise of the minister of health for cutting prices of necessary medicines and recommending speedy execution of the key project, the railway network in the country Following the session, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheridah Al-Mousherji said that the ministers were briefed by the Minister of Finance, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment and the Acting Minister of Oil, Dr. Ali Al-Mudhaf, regarding the declaration by the Chief Executive Officer of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Sheikh Nawaf Saud Nasser Al-Sabah and Kuwait Oil Company, last Sunday, about discovery of commercial amounts of light oil and associate gas at Al-Nokhatha maritime field east of Failaka Island.

The finance minister, in his address to his peers at the session, affirmed that this discovery places the State of Kuwait on the map of leading regional producers of oil and gas and lifts its status in this field to an international level.

This discovery is a national project aimed at boosting the State of Kuwait's hydrocarbon resources' reserves, he has added.

The ministers lauded the great efforts that have been exerted by the KPC and the KOC, resulting in the discovery of these huge amounts of light oil and gas at Nokhatha field.

The ministers examined a visual presentation by the Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi regarding the new application (Kuwait Soha), noting that this venture aims at unifying all systems of the ministry and providing full and innovative services. Moreover, it is a qualitative step forward in the realm of digital medical services and comes as a continuation of the ministry's policy of digital transformation and overhauling medical services.

The ministers commended the sincere efforts of the minister and personnel executing the project. They also applauded the minister's decision to approve the list of downgraded prices of medicines and pharmaceutical products in the private sector, where the cut reached 60 percent thus relieving patients in need for some necessary drugs.

They later discussed a recommendation from the meeting of the ministerial public services committee regarding the route of the planned railway in the State of Kuwait and a report presented by the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transportation. They decided to task the authority to complete its efforts for executing the cabinet resolutions regarding the venture and take the appropriate measures to speed up pace of the work, cut red tape and embark on the execution phase ahead of the set schedules Furthermore, the authority has been advised to submit a report every six months about the latest execution phases, along with timetables. (end) rk

