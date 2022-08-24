AMMAN — Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Saleh Kharabsheh announced the details of amendments endorsed by the Cabinet concerning requirements for the delivery of electric power at Fils Al Reef prices and increasing the capacity of transfer stations that were established alongside the fee. Kharabsheh highlighted the importance of amendments to Fils Al Reef, which is a fee added to each kilowatt of electricity that a household uses, according to a ministry statement.

The amendments included delivering power to communities with at least five residences, with the average cost for one residence priced at JD3,000. Fils Al Reef will also incur JD3,000 for each house from the cost of transfer stations and the medium voltage network if it is necessary to install medium voltage networks and transfer stations. Under these amendments, the subsidy amount is increased from JD3,000 to JD6,000, according to the statement.

