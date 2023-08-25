Buying support in industrials, consumer goods and realty lifts Qatar Stock Exchange 32 points

The Qatar Stock Exchange on Thursday snapped three consecutive sessions of bearish run as it gained more than 32 points on the back of buying interests, especially in the industrials, consumer goods and real estate sectors.The Arab retail investors were seen increasingly into net buying as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.31% to 10,364.71 points.The local retail investors’ substantially weakened net selling had its influence in the main market, whose year-to-date losses narrowed to 2.96%.More than 58% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main bourse, which touched an intraday high of 10,398 points.The Gulf institutions continued to be net buyers but with lesser vigour in the main market, whose capitalisation added QR2.72bn or 0.45% to QR612.31bn with midcap segments gaining the most.The foreign individuals were seen bearish in the main bourse, which saw a total of 0.01mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.05mn changed hands across six deals.The domestic institutions turned net profit takers in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.The Islamic index outperformed the other indices in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.The Total Return Index rose 0.31%, All Share Index by 0.37% and Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.44% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.The industrials sector index shot up 0.91%, consumer goods and services (0.71%), realty (0.64%) and banks and financial services (0.26%); whereas transport declined 0.36%, insurance (0.13%) and telecom (0.1%).Major gainers in the main market included Meeza, Qatar Oman Investment, Salam International Investment, Alijarah Holding, Estithmar Holding, Lesha Bank, Industries Qatar, QIIB, Qatari Investors Group, Qatar Industrial Manufacturing, Mazaya Qatar, Ezdan and Vodafone Qatar.Nevertheless, Doha Insurance, Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Baladna, Dlala and Dukhan Bank were among the losers in the main bourse. In the venture market, Mahhar Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.The Arab individual investors’ net buying expanded considerably to QR8.02mn against QR1.39mn on August 23.The local retail investors’ net selling declined substantially to QR10.64mn compared to QR47.05mn on Wednesday.However, the foreign institutions were net sellers to the tune of QR7.17mn against net buyers of QR9.03mn the previous day.The foreign individuals turned net sellers to the extent of QR6.51mn compared with net buyers of QR1.97mn on August 23.The domestic institutions were net profit takers to the tune of QR1.21mn against net buyers of QR7.61mn on Wednesday.The Gulf institutions’ net buying weakened noticeably to QR16.85mn compared to QR25.22mn the previous day.The Gulf individual investors’ net buying eased marginally to QR0.66mn against QR1.75mn on August 23.The Arab institutions had no major net exposure compared with net buyers to the extent of QR0.08mn on Wednesday.Trade volumes in the main market tanked 10% to 161.49mn shares, value by 20% to QR385.57mn and deals by 31% to 17,263.The venture market saw about five-fold jump in trade volumes to 1.05mn equities and more than five-fold growth in value to QR2.22mn on more than doubled transactions to 119.