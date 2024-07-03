Social media
ECONOMY

Business continuity programmes essential to enhance business resilience in Qatar’s public sector: PwC

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 3, 2024
Within the framework of Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy (NDS-3), implementing Business Continuity Management (BCM) emerges as an important aspect for organisations, a PwC official has said.

“By prioritising business continuity programmes’ implementation in businesses, NDS-3 enables entities to navigate Qatar’s dynamic economy and recover swiftly from any potential disruptions,” said Bassam Hajhamad, Qatar country senior partner and consulting lead, PwC Middle East.

Hajhamad made the statement in light of a BCM workshop held by PwC Middle East in Qatar, which was attended by more than 50 representatives from government organisations and the public sector in Qatar to explore the role of proactive business continuity in effectively handling disruptions.

Attendees were provided with a comprehensive understanding of how investing towards BCM can prepare governments and corporations alike to address continuity risks and disruptions.

The workshop discussed that robust governance is a crucial aspect to deliver multipronged sustainable solutions to safeguard the future and the public and private sectors alike must embrace business continuity mechanisms to enable collaborative innovation.

Business Continuity Management supports businesses in building their resilience capability to continue delivery of services even if a disruption occurs. It also enhances the trust of key internal and external stakeholders while minimising the impact and recovering or restoring critical business operations and supporting enablers. Furthermore, it helps in establishing appropriate response and recovery management practices and in reducing risk exposure.

As there is increasing appetite for environment-centricity in decision-making at all business levels as regional governments advance holistic sustainability agendas to safeguard their long-term economic growth, business continuity processes are considered an important aspect of businesses’ adoption.

Nayaz Mohamed, partner, Resilience, PwC Middle East, said: “The innate ability to withstand and recover from disruptions is the platinum standard of corporate governance and we encourage our partners to prioritise business continuity and wider resilience strategies to not only safeguard their operations and protect their workforce, but also to maintain stakeholder confidence and ultimately contribute to the nation’s socio-economic vision.”

Business Continuity Management is a comprehensive management process, which highlights possible threats and their impact on business operations of the organisation. The identification of threats allows to build organisational resilience and an effective response that will protect stakeholders’ interest, brand name, and reputation.
