Big rise in POS transactions in Qatar

Point of sale (POS) transactions were valued at QR8.13bn in March this year, Qatar Central Bank (QCB) said Sunday.In comparison, point of sale transactions amounted to QR7.72bn in March 2023 and QR6.6bn in March 2022, QCB said in its post on X.The volume of point of sale transactions stood at 32.43mn in March this year, while it was 29.5mn in March last year and 23.2mn in March 2022.According to QCB, the number of point of sale devices in Qatar totalled 70,567 in March this year compared with 63,832 in March 2023 and 50,103 in March 2022.A POS or point-of-sale system is a combination of hardware, software and payment services that businesses use to make sales.E-commerce transactions in Qatar, QCB said, totalled QR3.66bn in March this year.In March 2023, e-commerce transactions in Qatar amounted to QR2.55bn, while it stood at QR3.09bn in March 2022.Qatar registered 6.44mn e-commerce transactions in March this year, QCB said.In March last year, the volume of e-commerce transactions in the country was 4.9mn. And in March 2022, it stood at 4.34mn.The number of active bank debit cards in the country totalled 2,246,677 in March, Qatar Central Bank said.QCB said credit cards in Qatar totalled 686,347 and pre-paid cards 723,395 in March.