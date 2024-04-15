Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Big rise in POS transact...
FINTECH

Big rise in POS transactions in Qatar

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images


In comparison, point of sale transactions amounted to QR7.72bn in March 2023 and QR6.6bn in March 2022

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 15, 2024
QATARFINTECH
PHOTO
Point of sale (POS) transactions were valued at QR8.13bn in March this year, Qatar Central Bank (QCB) said Sunday.

In comparison, point of sale transactions amounted to QR7.72bn in March 2023 and QR6.6bn in March 2022, QCB said in its post on X.

The volume of point of sale transactions stood at 32.43mn in March this year, while it was 29.5mn in March last year and 23.2mn in March 2022.

According to QCB, the number of point of sale devices in Qatar totalled 70,567 in March this year compared with 63,832 in March 2023 and 50,103 in March 2022.

A POS or point-of-sale system is a combination of hardware, software and payment services that businesses use to make sales.

E-commerce transactions in Qatar, QCB said, totalled QR3.66bn in March this year.

In March 2023, e-commerce transactions in Qatar amounted to QR2.55bn, while it stood at QR3.09bn in March 2022.

Qatar registered 6.44mn e-commerce transactions in March this year, QCB said.

In March last year, the volume of e-commerce transactions in the country was 4.9mn. And in March 2022, it stood at 4.34mn.

The number of active bank debit cards in the country totalled 2,246,677 in March, Qatar Central Bank said.

QCB said credit cards in Qatar totalled 686,347 and pre-paid cards 723,395 in March.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets mixed amid conflict in the region

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets mixed amid conflict in the region
Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets mixed amid conflict in the region
EDUCATION

Abu Dhabi University improves in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024

Abu Dhabi University improves in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024
Abu Dhabi University improves in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024
WEATHER

UAE: Unstable weather continues, with rains over some areas on Monday

UAE: Unstable weather continues, with rains over some areas on Monday
UAE: Unstable weather continues, with rains over some areas on Monday
PRECIOUS METALS

UAE: Gold prices jump nearly $0.54 gram after Iran-Israel conflict

UAE: Gold prices jump nearly $0.54 gram after Iran-Israel conflict
UAE: Gold prices jump nearly $0.54 gram after Iran-Israel conflict
TECHNOLOGY

UAE: Hexaware and Novelty Group forge transformative JV

UAE: Hexaware and Novelty Group forge transformative JV
UAE: Hexaware and Novelty Group forge transformative JV
ART

Sharjah Art Museum opens the world of art to all

Sharjah Art Museum opens the world of art to all
Sharjah Art Museum opens the world of art to all
EQUITIES

Qatar Stock Exchange index falls 1.31% at the start of trading

Qatar Stock Exchange index falls 1.31% at the start of trading
Qatar Stock Exchange index falls 1.31% at the start of trading
COMMODITIES

Need to stock up on food, medicine, and fuel in Kuwait

Need to stock up on food, medicine, and fuel in Kuwait
Need to stock up on food, medicine, and fuel in Kuwait
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

3 firms in race for Baghdad Metro project

2.

Egypt inflation: Pressure persists despite sharp fall, say experts

3.

Scars of pandemic remain; global output loss since 2020 at $3.3trln – IMF

4.

Saudi revises mid-term objectives of The Line in NEOM: Bloomberg

5.

Abu Dhabi’s Lunate, Saudi’s Olayan invest in ICD Brookfield Place in Dubai

RELATED ARTICLES
1

QIIB receives highest internationally-recognised certification in payment security in Qatar

2

Qatar Islamic Bank launches Himyan national debit card

3

QNB introduces Fawran for fast payments within Qatar

4

Qatar: QFC registers more than 100 companies during Web Summit

5

QNB launches 24x7 smart card machines in Qatar

LEADERSHIP TALKS

REAL ESTATE

CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

Imogen Lillywhite, ZAWYA
CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024
CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

LATEST VIDEO

INFLATION

VIDEO: Inflation in Egypt to continue to rise amid Gaza conflict, Red Sea attacks

VIDEO: Inflation in Egypt to continue to rise amid Gaza conflict, Red Sea attacks
VIDEO: Inflation in Egypt to continue to rise amid Gaza conflict, Red Sea attacks

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

POWER

Thermal power to dominate UAE’s power mix until 2035

Thermal power to dominate UAE’s power mix until 2035
Thermal power to dominate UAE’s power mix until 2035
EARNINGS

Oman's Bank Muscat Q1 net profit up 6%, beats estimate

ECONOMY

Scars of pandemic remain; global output loss since 2020 at $3.3trln – IMF

INFLATION

Egypt inflation: Pressure persists despite sharp fall, say experts

LATEST NEWS
1

Egypt to build solar power stations worth $20mln

2

ECB could cut rates more than three times in 2024: Simkus

3

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets mixed amid conflict in the region

4

BOJ's new policy approach takes shine off its inflation forecasts

5

India's steelmakers fall short of investment target due to delays linked to China

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds