Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK) has introduced an investment solution accessible through both the BBK Mobile app and website: www.bbkonline.com.

Available around the clock, the solution empowers BBK customers to engage with local and global securities markets, providing insights into a diverse array of investment products.

The bank takes care of trade execution and customers can seamlessly place investment orders, monitor, and manage their portfolios, and view their investment orders statuses and transaction histories.

The solution allows customers to start investing by filling out an online questionnaire about their investment goals and risk tolerance.

Customers will then have access to a list of investment options, including securities, prices, categories, and yields.

They can select the option that best meets their needs and place a trade order.

BBK’s team will verify and assess the order before executing it. Customers can also view an up-to-date daily statement of their investment holdings.

BBK Group chief executive Dr AbdulRahman Saif said that the investment solution unlocks fresh opportunities for customers to achieve sustained and progressive financial growth.

He emphasised that introducing investment offerings on the digital platforms underscores BBK’s solid digitisation strategy and unwavering commitment to furnishing innovative and adaptable solutions to its customers as it continues developing the BBK mobile app.

BBK general manager of treasury and investment Mohamed Al Rayes commented that the new proposition represents a significant stride towards an optimistic future for digital investment services within the kingdom.

The bank is currently in the process of augmenting its application and digital channels with supplementary features.