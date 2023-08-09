A platform that allows Bahraini companies to open business accounts digitally has been launched by BBK.

Called ‘BBK Business’, the corporate digital onboarding platform is geared towards serving companies and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Bahrain by offering cutting-edge financial and technological solutions to keep up with the growth of their commercial activities.

The platform allows Bahraini companies to also request for BBK’s Group Banking services, including but not limited to BanKey (the digital platform for viewing account details and transacting from the accounts), requesting for a cheque book, debit cards, corporate deposit cards, and applying for a point of sale (POS) machine.

All this can be done digitally by simply downloading and registering through the BBK Business app or by visiting www.bbkonline.com, the bank said.

“As part of our digital transformation initiatives, BBK Business was developed to enable business growth for businesses in Bahrain. Through the platform, we demonstrate our continuous innovation to offer our customers with the best solutions and to support their efforts in expanding and growing their businesses,” said BBK Group chief executive Dr AbdulRahman Saif.

“The launch of BBK Business is part of our strategy towards digital transformation to support the corporate sector including SMEs. We are keen to fulfil these needs as effectively as possible by leveraging the bank’s broad expertise and skills in integrating digitisation into the banking industry as a whole.”