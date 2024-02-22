His Majesty King Hamad has asserted that bilateral co-operation between Bahrain and the UAE is flourishing in various sectors, especially trade, investment and development.He commended longstanding fraternal relations, and the two countries’ keenness to launch joint projects that serve their development process.

The King made the remarks as he yesterday received Emirati businessman and Eagle Hills real estate investment and development company chairman Mohamed Alabbar, at Safriya Palace.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the inauguration of Marassi Galleria at Marassi Al Bahrain, under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, as well as the launch of Binaa Al Bahrain company.

The King lauded vital economic, development, tourism and sports projects launched by Eagle Hills in Bahrain, making it the region’s most successful and pioneering company. He wished Mr Alabbar continued success in his endeavours.

His Majesty reiterated Bahrain’s constant commitment to creating the best supportive environment for investors in accordance with the highest international standards. He also highlighted the advantages and investment incentives provided by the Bahraini economy, as well as the opportunities to benefit from the kingdom’s strategic location and human resources in all sectors.

