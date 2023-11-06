Bahrain’s Ambassador to the UK has affirmed that the success of the first Bahrain-UK Strategic Dialogue is a culmination of the long-standing solid bilateral relations spanning more than 200 years.

It also contributes to achieving the two countries’ common vision towards expanding their co-operation and co-ordination by creating more areas of joint action at all levels, which will serve their interests and those of their peoples, Shaikh Fawaz bin Mohammed Al Khalifa said.

The ambassador indicated that the successful visits of the two countries’ leaderships have contributed to strengthening relations between the two kingdoms.

He cited the recent visit of His Majesty King Hamad to the UK, where he held talks with King Charles III on ways to enhance the two kingdoms’ solid strategic co-operation and joint action.

Shaikh Fawaz also cited the official visit of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to London in July this year, when a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed between the two countries.

The envoy asserted that through their continuous and constructive co-operation, the kingdom and the UK have attained numerous achievements at all levels, as reflected in the volume of bilateral trade exchange, which went up threefold over the past decade, and the increase in the number of exchanged visits between the representatives of the public and private sectors in the two kingdoms to discuss ways to enhance their joint relations.