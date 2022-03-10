Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA) has announced plans to organise the “Manama Gold” festival in the Manama Souq for the first time.

Shops selling gold, pearls and precious stones in the souq will participate in the event which is scheduled to be held from March 20 to April 20, said a Bahrain News Agency report.

During the festival, BTEA will organise many accompanying events, including weekly prizes besides a weekly event featuring Bahraini shows, traditional clothes shows, documentaries on the gold industry and trade in Bahrain, activities for children, a bazaar and others.

The authority will organise the festival in cooperation with the Manama Digital Museum "The Manama Story". It is a civil initiative concerned with documenting social, urban and commercial life in Manama and restoring its leading roles.

