Bahrain is set to build 18 new schools as well as 24 academic buildings for students across the kingdom's four governorates by 2030 at a total investment of BD118.3 million ($312 million), reported Gulf Daily News, our sister publication, citing the education minister.

Education Minister Dr Majid Al Nuaimi revealed that designs for the new environmental-friendly educational complexes have been completed in co-ordination with the Works Ministry.

The Capital Governorate will see two schools and nine academic buildings constructed, the Muharraq Governorate will have five schools and seven academic buildings, the Southern Governorate three schools and four academic buildings, while the Northern Governo-rate will have eight schools and four academic buildings.

"The new schools will cover new areas and will increase existing school capacity," he added. "All of the 42 projects will be environmental-friendly and specifications are already in place.

"They include plans for natural lighting and new technologies for energy-saving lights and eliminating light pollution," he noted.

Dr Al Nuaimi said earlier that new primary schools would be constructed on an area of 150,000 sq m, mix primary intermediate schools on 180,000 sq m, intermediate on 160,000sqm, mix-intermediate secondary on 20,000sqm and technical schools on 40,000 sq m.

Construction work will also take into account anticipated future vertical or horizontal expansions.

