A new multiple entry e-visa is introduced in Bahrain, the Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) of the country announced this week.

The visa will be given for training purposes, and is valid for six months, according to Bahrain News Agency (BNA). It allows its holder to stay in the Kingdom for the same period.

The visa is part of the 24 initiatives to enhance the NPRA service, led by the Crown Prince of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. It is also in line with the directives of Interior Minister General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, to provide high-quality services.

The NPRA said that the visa could be extended for six months. Those interested can apply through www.evisa.gov.bh for a fee of BD60.

The visa can be issued for a trainer or trainee in the government and private sectors.

Applicants must attach a letter from the concerned organisation with details about the training and a copy of a passport with a validity of more than six months, in addition to other information to be filled out in forms on the website.

