Bahrain's jetties could be transformed into attractive tourist destinations with ferries, tourist restaurants, aqua-themed parks and other facilities under new modernisation plans.

A proposal to start offering the sites to bidders has been presented by Northern Municipal Council member Mohammed Al Dossary, who represents Hamala, Budaiya, Jasra and King Fahad Causeway.

He believes that jetties should be developed not only for use by local fishermen and recreational anglers but also to promote the spaces as attractive investment opportunities that benefit residents and visitors, as well as the entrepreneurs.

The move has come following repeated calls to have a seafood restaurant in the Budaiya Jetty remarketed and opened to bidders following its closure around a decade ago due to a wrangle over a financial agreement.

“Investment is the way forward to put a place to the best use. There are successful jetty projects operating successfully across the world by appealing to visitors with added attractions,” said Mr Mohammed Al Dossary.

“We need to do things in our own unique way and by attracting investors we can be ensured that regular maintenance will be carried out, security guards will be deployed and that the jetties spin revenues for all parties.”

He added that this approach could unlock untapped economic potential while retaining the cultural essence of many of the locations in the kingdom.

“Our jetties have always been an essential part of Bahrain’s heritage, primarily serving the local fishing community but nowadays we need to think bigger,” believes Mr Al Dossary.

“These sites can be transformed into dynamic tourist destinations. Imagine ferry services linking them, high-quality tourist restaurants showcasing Bahraini cuisine, and aqua-themed parks that attract both local families and visitors. This is about creating sustainable development that supports both local communities and the economy.”

He believes this would help integrate the jetties into Bahrain’s broader tourism and economic plans while preserving their historical significance.

“We are not proposing to sideline the fishermen or neglect the traditional use of the jetties. Instead, we want to create projects that elevate these spaces while ensuring their original purpose remains intact,” he explained.

Mr Mohammed Al Dossary said the modernisation plans could include eco-friendly facilities, such as solar-powered lighting, water conservation measures and sustainable waste management systems to minimise any environmental impact.

“We want to lead by example and make our jetties modern but environmentally responsible,” he pointed out. “If implemented, these projects could significantly enhance Bahrain’s tourism infrastructure and contribute to the country’s economic diversification goals.”

The proposal has already gained the backing of area MP Waleed Al Dossary. “Bahrain’s jetties in general are currently underutilised but hold immense potential to become vibrant tourist destinations,” he said. “This plan could create jobs, attract foreign investment and position Bahrain as a key player in the growing marine tourism sector. It’s a ‘win-win’ for everyone.”

The MP also stressed the importance of involving the local community in the projects to ensure their needs and interests were always a priority. “We must make sure that while we modernise, we respect the local traditions and involve fishermen and their families in the planning process.”

Bahrain’s major jetties are located at Sitra, Budaiya, Galali, Hidd, Samaheej and Muharraq.

