Bahrain has mandated banks for the issuance of 7-year skunk and 12-year bonds, an arranging bank document said on Monday.

Banks will arrange investor meetings on Feb. 5 and an issuance of dollar-denominated benchmark-sized sukuk and bonds might follow, subject to market conditions, the document said.

HSBC, J.P. Morgan, National Bank of Bahrain and Standard Chartered Bank has been selected as joint global coordinators.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees)