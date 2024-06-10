Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif Al Zayani yesterday participated in the 160th GCC Ministerial Council meeting, which was held in Qatar.The meeting was presided over by Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is also chairman of the current session of the council. It was attended by the foreign ministers of the GCC countries and GCC Secretary General Jassim Albudaiwi.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of the council’s previous resolutions, the ministerial committees’ recommendations on joint GCC action, the General Secretariat’s reports on GCC co-operation, and the progress of free trade negotiations between the GCC and international partners.

The council also discussed the results of strategic dialogue meetings between the GCC and other countries, emphasising the importance of implementing approved measures to strengthen co-operation between member states and these nations.The Foreign Minister also attended GCC-Türkiye joint ministerial meetings and a joint GCC-Yemen ministerial meeting.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).