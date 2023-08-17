Bahrain's Ministry of Works has floated tenders for building a new sewerage network running a total length of as well as the associated roadworks related to the project within the Sitra Block 603. The scope of works includes providing the sewer connection to 119 properties.

The works involves construction of a new sewerage network using uPVC sewer main pipeline of 200mm, 250mm, 300mm diameter with a total length of 2,554m and 150mm (lateral line) with a total length of 1304m, according to Bahrain Tender Board website.

The work also comprises of constructing a drainage network using uPVC & GRP drainage main pipeline of (300-800mm diameter) with a total length of 2434m and the construction of 70 drainage manholes.

As for the roadworks, the ministry said it will use asphalt base course covering 25,560 sq m long as well as 24,200 sq m long. The entire project will be completed within a two-year period.

In its tender notification, the ministry said the bids are open to only 'Grade AA and A contractors with expertise in sewerage and drainage works. These contractors must be registered with the Ministry of Works and possess a valid Prequalification License, it stated.

The deadline for submitting the bids has been set at September 13.

