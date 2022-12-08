Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) took part in the 32nd IBTM World in Barcelona, Spain.

The annual global event brings together experts and representatives of the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events (MICE) industry.

BTEA chief executives Dr Nasser Qaedi said that seven major hospitality and tourism companies from Bahrain joined the BTEA in its Bahrain Pavilion – Exhibition World Bahrain, the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, the Ritz-Carlton Bahrain, Al Areen Palace and Spa by Accor, Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa Sea and Spa, Best of Bahrain, and Visit Bahrain.

IBTM World has provided access to over 15,000 professionals in the industry, from over 100 countries across the world, he added.

The CEO said that Bahrain’s participation is in line with the BTEA’s approach to boost growth in the tourism and MICE sectors in the kingdom, which serves as one of the core pillars of the 2022-2026 Tourism Strategy .

“We are delighted to take part once again in this global event that enabled us to engage in peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and networking with dozens of MICE experts around the globe,” Dr Qaedi said.

“IBTM World this year coincided with the grand opening of the totally new Exhibition World Bahrain in Sakhir, which will strengthen Bahrain’s position as a regional pioneer in the MICE industry.”

© Copyright 2022 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).