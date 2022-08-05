Muscat: The Ministry of Health in the State of Bahrain has announced the opening of pre-registration for the optional monkeypox virus vaccination for all citizens and residents.

The Bahrain News Agency said: "The Ministry of Health has announced the availability of limited quantities of vaccination, currently allocated to priority groups, according to approved medical protocols, which include health workers who are exposed to the injured or their samples and close contacts of those with high risk, pointing out that all logistical preparations are in place to secure chains The supply of vaccinations in light of the global demand for them.

The Ministry indicated that this step comes within several proactive and precautionary measures taken by the Kingdom of Bahrain based on global health developments related to monkeypox and in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, noting that the upcoming shipments of vaccination will be allocated to those who wish to take the anti-vaccination voluntarily from citizens and residents. Complimentary.

The Ministry confirmed its readiness to deal with any developments in this regard in order to preserve public health, as an emergency proactive plan was drawn up in anticipation of any imported case of monkeypox virus, which included activating early detection mechanisms to limit the spread of the virus, and educating health workers about this virus. And the mechanism for reporting suspected cases, developing mechanisms for laboratory diagnosis of suspected cases with the required speed, and developing plans for follow-up cases and the identification of contacts.