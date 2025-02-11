Bahrain - Telemarketers bothering people could face action under measures approved unanimously by the Shura Council yesterday.

In a bid to protect consumer rights and regulate advertising practices, five members, led by woman and child committee chairwoman Leena Qassim, have proposed amendments to the 2012 Consumer Protection Law.

The changes seek to oblige telemarketers and advertisers to ensure that their communications do not intrude on consumers’ personal time or create unwelcome disturbances.

This initiative follows increasing public complaints about unsolicited and intrusive advertising practices, including phone calls, text messages and other forms of direct marketing.

Shura Council financial and economic affairs committee chairman Khalid Al Maskati, whose committee recommended the go-ahead for the move, said numerous countries were taking serious action against telemarketers.

“It is an annoying practice to market products and services to people, who most of the time are not interested,” he said.

“Tough measures are necessary.

“Some countries have gone to the extent of disconnecting the phones of such telemarketers.”

Ms Qassim said telemarketing continues to be a mean of advertisement but is, however, misused.

“We are seeking a balanced approach in which telemarketing is done sensibly and without harassing and bothering people,” she explained.

“Consumer and information protection is something that has to be respected at all time.”

Member Fouad Al Haji said people were suffering from telemarketing.

However, he added, that even if restrictions are imposed on local telemarketing, it is a completely different game with international telemarketers.

“Strict measures need to cover international telemarketers too and this amendment has to address the matter from all aspects.”

Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro said the move was important but changes to the law was not the right approach.

“The Consumer Protection Directorate has no power, authority, capability or jurisdiction to monitor such calls. Neither does it have access to phone numbers or the people behind it, or the nature of any phone call,” he explained.

“Also restricting the monitoring just in this law would affect other sectors in which people are harassed.

“Also, disturbance is a vague term; what bothers someone may be fine with another.”

He pointed out that the directorate would be obliged to take action against all callers, even if it is just one call.

“The ministry will be bombarded with malice-natured complaints from people with a grudge against a business or company. This will just waste time and effort that could be directed to genuine cases.”

Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa said the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority has issued rules for bulk commercial messages whether as advertisements or offering services or goods.

“We are also working with concerned parties on updates to properly enforce the rules.”

The proposal will be now drafted into a proper legislation by the government and returned to the National Assembly for review.

