Australian Ambassador to Qatar HE Shane Flanagan has described Qatar as an important partner for Australia with strong cooperation on regional security, trade and investment issues, and in the multilateral system.

Talking about the efforts to further enhance bilateral relations during his first year of posting as Australian envoy to Qatar, he said, “Our principles reflected on our common interests in promoting stability, peace and prosperity. Qatar provides important leadership and support for international efforts on a range of issues, including Afghanistan and we appreciate its hosting our Interim Mission on Afghanistan, here in Doha.”

The envoy applauded the visit to Canberra made by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in August, noting that it was the first by a head of government of Qatar and any Gulf country to Australia in more than a decade.

The envoy added that the visit provided an opportunity for the Australian government to express its appreciation for Qatar’s efforts to mediate a ceasefire in Gaza, adding that discussions during the visit also focused on humanitarian support to address the catastrophic situation in Gaza Strip.

Ambassador Flanagan said Qatar is already a top three trade partner for Australia in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with two-way trade in 2023 reaching AUD3.4 billion, stressing that there are opportunities to boost trade relations, especially in sectors such as health technology, AI, and education.

“The Australian Government also welcomed Qatari investment in various fields, including renewable energy and infrastructure, and encouraged the Qatari side to continue to seek opportunities to build on this,” he said.

The envoy highlighted the role of Australian companies and Australian residents in Qatar in contributing to the economic vitality of the country, adding that Australians play important roles in healthcare, education, banking, sports and many other areas.

Flanagan expressed Australian embassy pleasure to host several trade and economic delegations, including by the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Qatar Chamber in May.

“We are hopeful that this agreement will lead to practical activities that help to grow our trade links. The breadth of our engagement, however, goes beyond official visits and commercial ties,” he added.

Talking about his first year experience in Qatar, he said, “My family and I arrived in Qatar 12 months ago and we were warmly welcomed into this beautiful and hospitable country.Twelve months on, we have been reflecting on Australia’s bilateral relations with Qatar and the work we are doing to further strengthen our ties.

“One of the real privileges of serving as Australia’s ambassador in Qatar is that it regularly brings me into contact with Qataris who have established links to Australia, through education, tourism, business or their employment.It is always a joy to see the new doors that can be opened for people through these experiences.”

He added, “In the past year, we have worked closely with the Australian business community to help encourage the establishment of the Australia Qatar Business Association, and this has now been registered by the Qatar Financial Centre. We will be looking to host an inaugural event before the end of this year.”

Flanagan said that both nations are sports loving, as sport has a unique power to overcome barriers and bring people together.

“Doha’s regular hosting of leading international sports events is a draw card for regular visits by Australian teams and athletes.We have been pleased over the past 12 months to see the Australian Men’s Football team – the Socceroos – back in action in Doha for the Asian Football Cup.We also had many Australian Olympic hopefuls visit to compete in the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships,” he added.

