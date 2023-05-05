CAIRO - Permanent Representatives at the Arab League are to hold an extraordinary meeting on Saturday to look into the latest developments of Sudan and Syria, said the bloc on Friday.

The diplomats are expected to send the outcomes of their meetings to Arab foreign ministers' meetings due in Cairo on Sunday, the league said in a press statement.

During their meetings, the foreign ministers will discuss how to offer help to Sudan amid its current political and humanitarian crisis, it added.

They will also decide upon a draft resolution authorizing Syria's return to the Cairo-based Arab bloc after 11 years of suspension, according to the statement.

The Syria meeting was requested by Egypt in collaboration with Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Jordan, while the Sudan gathering was requested by Egypt in coordination with Saudi Arabia.

