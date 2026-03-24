An attack on Iran's southern coast and islands will lead to ​Gulf routes being cut with the ‌laying of sea mines, the country's Defence Council said on Monday according to state media.

The ​US is considering plans to occupy or ​blockade Iran's Kharg Island, the country's main ⁠oil export hub, to pressure Tehran ​to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to ​all shipping, according to Axios.

"Any attempt to attack Iran's coasts or islands will cause all access routes ​in the Gulf to be mined ​with various types of sea mines, including floating ‌mines ⁠that can be released from the coast," the statement read.

"In this case, the entire Gulf will practically be in a situation ​similar to ​the ⁠Strait of Hormuz for a long time (...) One should not forget ​the failure of more than ​100 ⁠minesweepers in the 1980s in removing a few sea mines."

The Defence Council recalled that ⁠non-belligerent ​states can only pass through ​the Strait of Hormuz by coordinating passage with Iran.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

