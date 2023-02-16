The Ministry of Energy and Minerals has launched an electronic platform where requests for purchase of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for industrial use will be received and decided.

The platform services companies wishing to get gas supplies for existing or planned projects in Oman in line with the government’s efforts towards digital transformation while helping the ministry provide its services in an efficient manner.

The platform will allow the submission of requests for purchase and allocation of natural gas from new investors and existing consumers for industrial use.

Details including gas allocation conditions and required approvals will be made available to investors and consumers. The platform will also be used for follow up on the status of requests with the authorities concerned.

Qassim Mohammed al Amri, Acting Director-General of Marketing at the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, said that the launch of the new platform reflects the government’s concerted efforts and its digital transformation with the aim of facilitating services to individual investors and to companies in general.

Investors can avail the platform’s services in two stages – requests submitted electronically followed by the ministry’s response after processing of the application. Requests are studied by specialists to verify requirements and other details.

In the last few years, LNG production has increased considerably with the sultanate signing long-term deals for exports to several countries.

