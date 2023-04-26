NEW YORK — Ambassador Abdulaziz Al-Wasil, permanent representative of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations, said that Saudi Arabia is engaged with all its partners in its bid to extend truce in Sudan. “We value the cooperation of the Sudanese parties to facilitate the evacuation of civilians,” he said while addressing the Security Council session on Sudan on Tuesday.

Al-Wasil emphasized that Saudi Arabia is involved with all partners to enforce truce in Sudan. He applauded the Sudanese parties for their cooperation to facilitate the evacuation of civilians of other nationalities.

Ambassador Al-Hareth Idris, permanent representative of Sudan to the United Nations, said that the armed forces pursue a policy of bringing down civilian casualties. In his speech at an emergency session of the Security Council on Sudan, he emphasized that the Sudanese Armed Forces are committed to the truce despite its breach from the other side. “The armed forces were keen to secure diplomatic headquarters from the rebel threats,” he said while calling for the need to condemn the rebel forces for their deployment in cities and their threat to civilians.

He noted that the armed forces have facilitated the evacuation of citizens of many countries who were under ‘well-known’ threats. Idris stressed that the solution for the crisis should be left to the Sudanese. He reaffirmed that Sudan rejects external interference. Sudan has granted the pioneering role to the countries in the neighborhood and the region in dealing with its crisis, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, United Nations Special Envoy to Sudan Volker Ra Bertis said that the ceasefire agreement which was brokered by the United States seems to be in force in some regions so far, but there is no indication of the readiness of the two warring parties to negotiate seriously, which indicates that each of them believes that it can achieve a military victory over the other.

Meanwhile, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US representative to the United Nations, said that violence in Sudan should stop immediately and that the Sudanese people deserve the care of the United States. While noting that the American embassy in Khartoum was exposed to direct and indirect attacks, Greenfield stressed the need to guarantee the Sudanese parties the safety and security of diplomatic missions. “It is high time for dialogue instead of carrying weapons,” she added.

On his part, the Chinese envoy to the UN called on both parties to the conflict in Sudan to immediately stop the aggression. He also stressed China’s support for Sudan’s sovereignty and regional safety. “The escalation of the current conflict in Sudan will threaten regional security. The international and African efforts will help resolve the crisis,” he added.

