Al Salam Bank has announced reaching a renegotiated agreement with Kuwait Finance House (KFH) Group to acquire individually the entire share of KFH-Bahrain. The acquisition will be completed after obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals and signing all final agreements, Al Salam Bank revealed in a disclosure on the Bahrain Stock Exchange website.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. ( Syndigate.info ).