UAE's Sultan Al Jaber has been featured among Time magazine's 100 Most Influential Climate Leaders in Business for 2023.

Al Jaber is CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), co-founder of renewable-energy company Masdar, and president of the 2023 COP28 climate conference in Dubai.

"Sultan Al Jaber is on the TIME100 list of the 100 most powerful people in the climate sector... proud of his international achievements... and his accelerating activity in this vital sector... and proud of all the achievements of the people of the Emirates in all sectors," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) will be held in Dubai from November 30-December 12 and Sultan Al Jaber, the COP28 President-Designate, will be the person the world will be looking forward to who can encourage governments to step up the fight against global warming. The COP28 talks are expected to set the road map for how to fight climate change over the rest of the decade.

"Solving climate change requires bold new styles of business leadership. It also requires mobilizing massive amounts of capital—recent estimates vary from $3 trillion to $5 trillion annually over the coming decade—into practical solutions that reduce emissions, restore nature, and improve quality of life," the magazine said in the section "How We Chose the 100 Most Influential Climate Leaders in Business for 2023".

Scientists have identified the problem and can evaluate our options; activists and organizers can amplify the conversation; but businesses are often best positioned to actually deploy solutions on the ground, at scale, it said.

The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) will be held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, and the world will be looking to Sultan Al Jaber, the COP28 President-Designate, to encourage governments to step up the fight against global warming. The COP28 talks are expected to set the roadmap for how to fight climate change over the rest of the decade.

Abu Dhabi’s state-owned Masdar operates renewable energy projects in more than 40 countries. On Thursday, Masdar and its partners Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), EDF Renewables and Jinko Power, together with procurer Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), inaugurated the world’s largest single-site solar power plant.

(Writing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com; editing by Daniel Luiz)