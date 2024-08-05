ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) completed over half a million electronic requests in the first half of 2024, covering various legal and judicial services across the emirate.

Specifically, the ADJD handled 394,800 requests related to court matters, 49,821 for prosecutions, and 69,487 involving notary public and documentation services.

Counsellor Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of the ADJD, highlighted that the successful handling of these requests remotely through smart AI-enhanced services supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of ADJD. This initiative aims to create innovative, futuristic courts that bolster Abu Dhabi's global competitiveness.

The ADJD’s performance report for the first half of 2024 noted that 283,802 visual trial sessions were conducted in criminal and civil cases. Abu Dhabi courts achieved a 100% activation rate for remote litigation systems.

Criminal courts issued 78,388 rulings, while the Public Prosecution issued 22,000 penal orders and resolved 111,501 cases.

The report detailed that 11,155 cases were filed with the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil, and Administrative Court, 10,149 with the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court, and 1,848 with the Abu Dhabi Labour Court, achieving an average completion rate of 98%.

In judicial services, the report showed the completion of 40,254 notary public transactions, 26,593 documentation transactions, and 2,640 transactions related to digital marriage contracts.

Regarding alternative dispute resolution, the mediation, reconciliation, and family guidance centres registered 12,518 lawsuits. Of these, 5,968 cases were completed through mediation and reconciliation, and 7,854 disputes were resolved through family guidance, with 8,446 amicable settlement sessions conducted for family disputes.