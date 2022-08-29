ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre in Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), a sector of the Department of Economic Development - Abu Dhabi, have signed a partnership agreement to support the prosperity of ADGM’s international community, ensuring the seamless integration and continued stability of the diverse cultures in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

As part of the agreement, there will be a provision of a number of digital services related to visas via ADGM’s web portal ACCESSADGM, including the support of nominations for the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa, and the exploration of new opportunities that will benefit the two sides.

The agreement sees ADRO support the nomination process for Abu Dhabi Golden Visa once successful, the office will return the applications for ADGM’s portal reaffirming ADGM’s dedication to supporting Abu Dhabi’s community.

ADGM will also work to provide ADRO access to a comprehensive list of global companies so that it can provide exclusive benefits for the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa holders, such as investors and entrepreneurs.

The two parties will also collaborate to highlight the strategic initiatives of ADRO, including the promotion of the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa and other initiatives locally and internationally for attracting and retaining top talent in the emirate, in addition to joint marketing activities through several digital and direct channels.

To drive liveability in the emirate, ADGM will provide a suite of exclusive services and offers to the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa holders through ADRO’s exclusive loyalty programme.

Hareb Mubarak Al Mheiri, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Residents Office, said, "This strategic partnership with ADGM allows the office to access a large number of global companies and its diverse community of residents in the Emirate. This cooperation with ADGM is a vital opportunity for informing this thriving community about the exceptional opportunities provided by the emirate for living and working in a safe, prosperous, and stable environment, which falls in line with our commitment to attract the best talents from around the world and ensure their long-term retainment in the emirate."

"We will make sure to provide the best smart services for the ADGM’s community and provide all forms of support to facilitate their affairs and improve their quality of life and wellbeing in the Emirate," he added.

The partnership between ADGM and Abu Dhabi Residents Office is an important step that affirms ADGM’s commitment towards providing bespoke solutions that enhances customer experiences and the ease of doing business in the international financial hub.

The ADGM community has been growing at an exponential rate with more than 4200 global companies, SMEs, tech start-ups and leading financial institutions establishing their headquarters and branches in the capital city of the UAE and benefitting from this unique ecosystem. This has led to retaining and attracting exceptional talents who have moved and settled in Abu Dhabi to experience a high standard of living, security, stability, well-being and an exquisite lifestyle, enabling them to thrive in Abu Dhabi.

ADRO, a sector of the Department of Economic Development, was established to support the needs of the multinational community in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. By streamlining processes and offering residents direct access to smart services, information, guides, and a lucrative partner network, the office empowers current and future residents to fulfil their potential in Abu Dhabi.