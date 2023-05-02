The Abu Dhabi Government entity has carried out more than 91,000 laboratory tests in the first three months of this year to ensure quality of products in the market.

The tests by the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) included checks for food, liquids, water, medicines, medical equipment, building and construction materials, environment, agricultural products etc.

Eng. Abdullah Hassan Al Maeeni, Executive Director, Central Testing Laboratory sector, said that QCC strives to meet market needs of government and private agencies by providing quality infrastructure services, and ensuring consumer safety in Abu Dhabi.

“This in turn enhances the quality of the national industry and local products, leading to achieving regional leadership and better integration with the global economy,” he said.

About 55,544 tests were conducted for water, 19,917 for food and liquid, 10,286 for environment, 3,291 for building and construction materials, 1,910 for motor oils, 720 for agricultural crops, and 51 for medicines and medical equipment.

Tests for water had the largest share overall at 60.4 per cent, followed by food and liquids at 21.6 per cent and environment at 11.2 per cent. Meanwhile, the rest of the tests accounted for building and construction materials, transformer oils, agriculture, cosmetics, medicines and medical equipment.

Since 1981, the Central Testing Laboratory has been providing testing services across product segments, as well as value-added services, which include technical consultations, specialised technical training, certificates of conformity and applied scientific research.

In the first quarter of the year, the laboratory implemented two specialised training programmes and provided five technical consultations, in addition to evaluating product labels of about 698 commodities and verifying the net weight of 111 products.

